Advertisement

Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly 20-thousand dollars closer to being completed

On Sunday, the annual Reverse Draw Raffle was held at Blackrocks Brewery.
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of...
The Beacon House starts new fundraiser while recognizing health care heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Beacon House in Marquette is one step closer to being built.

On Sunday, the annual Reverse Draw Raffle was held at Blackrocks Brewery.

Over 250 people participated in the event to help raise funds for the Beacon House, which is an affordable housing option for those receiving critical medical treatment in Marquette.

Although the fundraiser was a success, there’s still more work to be done.

“Something that was supposed to be a three-million-dollar beacon House is now a 5-million-dollar beacon House due to COVID and a number of other things of hurdles we just had to overcome. We’re just over a million dollars away from being able to pay for everything,” said Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini Dowling.

The winner of the drawing won $5,000 dollars cash and 249 people who did not win received a Beanie Babies as an “emotional support animal.”

An estimated 20-thousand dollars was raised for the Beacon House project at the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map showing the location of Horseshoe Lake Campground.
Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property
One cat rescued from hoarding situation in Manistique home.
Manistique woman charged with felony animal cruelty after 65 cats found in home
MTU students walking around on the last day of the first week of class.
MTU announces 2021 enrollment trends
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UPHS CEO: Surge of unvaccinated coronavirus patients was ‘largely preventable’

Latest News

Marquette Area Blues Fest receives outpour of community support
Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
NMU
Tentative agreement reached with NMU faculty
Community members and neighboring towns continue a Labor Day Weekend tradition
Community members in Rock put on 78th annual Labor Day Weekend Parade