Marquette’s new Beacon House is nearly 20-thousand dollars closer to being completed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Beacon House in Marquette is one step closer to being built.

On Sunday, the annual Reverse Draw Raffle was held at Blackrocks Brewery.

Over 250 people participated in the event to help raise funds for the Beacon House, which is an affordable housing option for those receiving critical medical treatment in Marquette.

Although the fundraiser was a success, there’s still more work to be done.

“Something that was supposed to be a three-million-dollar beacon House is now a 5-million-dollar beacon House due to COVID and a number of other things of hurdles we just had to overcome. We’re just over a million dollars away from being able to pay for everything,” said Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini Dowling.

The winner of the drawing won $5,000 dollars cash and 249 people who did not win received a Beanie Babies as an “emotional support animal.”

An estimated 20-thousand dollars was raised for the Beacon House project at the event.

