Marquette Area Blues Fest receives outpour of community support

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday marked the final day of the 17th annual Marquette Area Blues Fest.

Day three of the festival featured five musicians with a final performance from the Nick Moss band.

In total, 12 musical acts preformed throughout the weekend and the Blue’s fest society said it’s been a successful event.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody. All the businesses, all the musicians, all the members of the Blue’s society, the community at large, the city has been wonderful. Our main supporters, Travel Marquette helped us out and everybody has just been wonderful. Again, everybody’s just so excited to be back and hearing live music,” said Marquette Area Blues Society president mark Hamari.

Volunteers are still needed for cleanup and tear-down at 9 A.M. Monday morning in Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

