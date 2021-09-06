Keweenaw Natural Areas sells raffle tickets

ALLOUEZ, Mich. (WLUC) - The non-profit group Keweenaw Natural Areas, (KNA) is selling raffle tickets.

The grand prize is $20,000, the second prize is $5,000 and five other winners receive a prize as well.

The organization raises money to purchase Keweenaw natural land in bulk and making it available forever to the public.

This time, raffle proceeds are going towards Seven Mile Point’s mortgage, a KNA favorite.

The drawing is on October 16, and there will be only 1,000 tickets sold.

Tickets can be purchased in several ways.

Cash and check purchases can be made at Seven Mile Point from Noon to sunset, or at the Ahmeek Streetcar Station via a self-serve dropbox any time.

For credit/debit cards, call (906) 370-9022 and leave a message. A volunteer with the KNA will call you as soon as possible to take down your information and get you a ticket in the raffle. Or email KNAraffle@yahoo.com with your preferred contact information.

You can also mail checks to KNA, P.O. Box 124, Calumet, MI 49913.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.