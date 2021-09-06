Advertisement

Keweenaw Co-Op plans move

Plans for a new location are happening now
The Keweenaw Co-Op is moving.
The Keweenaw Co-Op is moving.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Curt Webb, Keweenaw Co-Op general manager, says the Co-Op has entered a purchase agreement.

This agreement will result in obtaining the old Keweenaw Chevrolet building in Hancock.

Webb says the move is necessary because the current Co-Op has crowded isles and a small parking lot.

The move to a larger space would allow for the business to keep up with its own growth and provide an overall better shopping experience for customers and owners.

“We’re a bit out of the way,” said Webb. “We definitely have been looking to be in a more central location with easy access. [Also, for] ample parking, wider isles, all those kind of things.”

Webb says assuming the purchase agreement goes through, the Keweenaw Co-Op will likely be in its new home by 2023.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One person dead after crash in Marinette County
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man dies after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
One cat rescued from hoarding situation in Manistique home.
Manistique woman charged with felony animal cruelty after 65 cats found in home
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Map showing the location of Horseshoe Lake Campground.
Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property

Latest News

Raffle flyer photo courtesy of Keweenaw Natural Areas.
Keweenaw Natural Areas sells raffle tickets
Sheet Metal Workers union in Ishpeming Labor Day parade
Ishpeming’s 32nd Labor Day Festival makes its long-awaited return
The NMU-AAUP in Ishpeming's Labor day parade
NMU-AAUP celebrates new tentative agreement and the power of unions
Kids can dress up and be real life superheroes while visiting the museum
Imagination Factory Children’s Museum hosts grand opening event