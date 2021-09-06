Keweenaw Co-Op plans move

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Curt Webb, Keweenaw Co-Op general manager, says the Co-Op has entered a purchase agreement.

This agreement will result in obtaining the old Keweenaw Chevrolet building in Hancock.

Webb says the move is necessary because the current Co-Op has crowded isles and a small parking lot.

The move to a larger space would allow for the business to keep up with its own growth and provide an overall better shopping experience for customers and owners.

“We’re a bit out of the way,” said Webb. “We definitely have been looking to be in a more central location with easy access. [Also, for] ample parking, wider isles, all those kind of things.”

Webb says assuming the purchase agreement goes through, the Keweenaw Co-Op will likely be in its new home by 2023.

