Ishpeming’s 32nd Labor Day Festival makes its long-awaited return

This year’s festival theme was “unions are essential”
Sheet Metal Workers union in Ishpeming Labor Day parade
Sheet Metal Workers union in Ishpeming Labor Day parade(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s 32nd Labor Day festival made its awaited return on Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum parking lot to participate in this year’s parade and festival.

The theme was “unions are essential.”

United Steelworkers, Michigan Education Association, Sheet Metal Workers, and the NMU-AAUP are just some of those who marched down the streets of Ishpeming to show their support for one another.

While Labor Day is a day off for many, the Marquette-Alger Community Labor Council said it’s a day to reflect on how far unions have come.

“We have to sit and remember what came before us – the reason why we have a Labor Day and the things, the struggles and the strength that we had along the way to where we are today,” said Marquette Alger Community Labor Council chairperson Richard Helgren.

The festival concluded with live music, food, and guest speakers.

