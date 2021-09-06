Imagination Factory Children’s Museum hosts grand opening event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Children’s laughter filled the halls again as the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum in Iron Mountain officially opened its doors. Families were treated to over 25 interactive exhibits for children to play and learn with. Organizers say this has been a community effort.

“To bring all the exhibits to life, it did take at least two and a half years of hard work. We’re happy to have finally been open and happy to be here for the community,” said Jonathan Ringel, Imagination Factory Children’s Museum Volunteer.

Each exhibit has a sponsor, and a label for who helped build it. The museum is now fully-functional.

“We’re just thrilled now to have all of the exhibits put together,” Ringel said. We have our Tiny Town put together, we have three full rooms of exhibits, we have our waited row garden, and everything is completed here.”

The museum will continue to make improvements. Next week, magnetic fish arrive for the ice fishing exhibit, and soon children will be able to make stuffed animals in the Animaland room.

“We are just amazed by the turnout. We’ve had close to 500 people that have been through just in the past three days here in the community,” Ringel said. “It’s just been great to see.”

Parents can buy daily passes for children three and up at $7, or purchase a yearly pass for $125. The museum is always looking for help.

“For the next three months, we’ll be offering volunteer orientation here at the museum at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday,” Ringel said.

Museum staff say hundreds of kids have come through the museum for its grand opening this weekend. If you missed it, don’t worry, the museum is still open Wednesday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s and staff say that more toys are on the way.

