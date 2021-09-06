Advertisement

Escanaba celebrates Labor Day, 906 Day

All the events led up to the Delta County Trades and Labor monument unveiling.
People on the Municipal Docks for the Labor Day events.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The first ever Labor Day celebration in Escanaba was held at the Municipal Docks in Ludington Park Monday. Not only was it Labor Day, but it was also 906 Day.

“Obviously Labor Day fell on 906 Day, so we want everyone to come down. We have a big open area, plenty of room, there’s stuff to do,” said Kim Peterson, recreation director for the City of Escanaba.

Events kicked off at noon with the first ever Labor Day parade, ending with the Escanaba City Band. Live music began in the afternoon at the Municipal Docks. There were also food vendors, raffles and even something for your little ones.

“For the kids we have Dinosaur Dimensions. It’s interactive dinosaur. It’s a large scale one that moves around, makes a little noise, kind of scares the kids,” said Peterson.

Michigan Education Association (MEA) collected school supplies all evening to fill backpacks and give to the community. MEA advocates for public school teachers and education for everyone.

“So if anybody wants to come down, drop stuff off to the Municipal Dock, they’ll be more than happy to take their donations,” said Peterson.

The city hopes to continue all events year after year.

“We’re hoping it’ll get bigger and better so people will realize that Labor Day there is something to do and we’re hoping to have a parade in the future as well,” said Peterson.

All the events led up to the Delta County Trades and Labor monument unveiling. The monument celebrates the organization work to build Escanaba over the last 150 years.

To help pay for it, the organization is selling pavers. A 4″ x 8″ paver is $75 and a 12″ by 12″ is $150. If you would like to buy a paver, contact Mike Parrett at (906) 280-5488 or Tom Fisher at (906) 786-0736.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

