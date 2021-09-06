Early showers then tapering off for Labor Day & 906 Day

A series of systems flowing along a parent low pressure centered James Bay will produce showery episodes Sunday night and for Tuesday morning -- a chance of thunderstorms are possible with each system, with scattered coverage potential with the Tuesday front as the warm sector enters the Upper Peninsula.

Overall, it is an unsettled wet pattern this week as a combination of lake effect and incoming systems bring rain chances to the U.P.

A persistent northwesterly flow of the Polar jet stream over the Upper Peninsula will result in an overall cool temperature trend for the next seven days.

Monday, Labor Day & 906 Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly east (dissipating late in the afternoon); increasing cloudiness late evening; cooler with NW winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s (warmer inland and south)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (with potential of becoming severe in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts); gradual clearing from the west into the afternoon; mild and breezy

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s-70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

