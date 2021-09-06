Dickinson County Fair celebrates final day

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today was the final day of the Dickinson County Fair. Crowds lined up to get one last taste of summer fun, as amusement rides and stands were busy all day. The fair was canceled last year, and event staff said everything was held outdoors.

Being outdoors was such a huge success that the fair staff said they will continue to stay outside. The chairman of the fair said everyone wanted to feel normalcy, and this led to larger crowds than normal.

“Our revenues are up, attendance is way up, we couldn’t ask for a better fair, weather has cooperated,” said John Degenaer, Dickinson County Fair Chairman.

While the fair is over, staff say there will be more fundraising events throughout the winter and spring to help benefit next year’s fair.

