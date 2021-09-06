Advertisement

Annual St. Nicholas Bridge Walk returns to Cornell

At least two dozen people celebrate Labor Day by honoring workers around the country
People walk across St. Nicholas Bridge to honor American workers
People walk across St. Nicholas Bridge to honor American workers
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - On a beautiful September day in Cornell, at least two dozen adults, kids and dogs came together to pick up a tradition where it left off. The community once again observed Labor Day by walking across the St. Nicholas Bridge.

“The people that show up are here to recognize our volunteer firemen,” said Cornell Township Supervisor Jerry Plourde, “and they’re here to celebrate our American workers. It’s a really nice time out.”

For at least 25 years, the walk has been held to honor those who have kept the town and country going. Jeff Sierpien, a former Marine who has lived in the Escanaba area since 2018, participated for the first time.

“Participating in it, people probably look at that very favorably,” he said. “It’s just something to put people together for a moment to do something out of the ordinary and enjoy themselves for the day.”

Sierpien loved getting to know people he had never met and enjoyed the scenery.

“I got to meet a guy named Art and talked about his life,” he stated. “I also talked with some other people we were walking with. That’s really the benefit of it. Plus, the river is beautiful and the walk is nice.”

Following the two-mile stroll, the walkers gathered at the Cornell Township Hall for some tacos, salads and desserts. With no event last year, Plourde says this Labor Day had some extra meaning to it.

“It’s almost an additional celebration,” he explained. “It is to celebrate, hopefully, that the pandemic is over, that we can move on with our lives, and actually have social events again. We need that in our community.”

All participants salute hardworking Americans in the U.P. and are already looking forward to walking across the St. Nicholas Bridge again next year.

