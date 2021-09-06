An Unsettled Early Fall Pattern Through at Least Mid-week
With Off and On Showers and Brisk Winds
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tuesday: A period of showers and thunderstorms early in the day west spreading rapidly eastward, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mid 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk northwest winds with scattered showers
Highs: mainly 60s
Thursday: Scattered showers finally diminishing and ending from west to east, a mix of clouds and sun
Highs: 60s to around 70
Friday: Sun filtered by some clouds
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Current indications point toward a showery beginning to the weekend as another low-pressure system crosses the Upper Great Lakes.
