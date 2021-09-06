Advertisement

‘906 Day’ reaches 10th anniversary

906 Day
906 Day(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today marks the 10th anniversary for the creation of ‘906 Day’, a day celebrating the Upper Peninsula.

‘906 Day’ began in 2011 when a Bugsy Sailor, owner of Upper Peninsula Supply Company in Marquette, realized the date matched the U.P’s area code.

Sailor first used the date as a sales promotion, taking $9.06 off each purchase for the day.

Since then, September 6th has grown in popularity on social media, where U.P. residents post their favorite photos from around the U.P.

“[The U.P.] has always had such a unique identity,” says Sailor. “So 906 has become such a prevalent icon of the region, that only kinda plays into it and elevates that identity even more.”

Sailor says U.P. residents should take time to sauna and eat a pasty to celebrate 906 Day.

