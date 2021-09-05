U.P. Hardball Classic Day 1-2 Results

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Felch U.P. Labor Day Championship got underway Friday evening at Felch Memorial Field.

Escanaba got past Felch, 14-4 in opening-round action to advance to the second round.

Several second round games were in action earlier on Saturday. Channing rolled Escanaba 15-2 and Bonduel, out of Wisconsin, dominated Fulton County 15-2 as well.

Team 906 took down Marquette 2-0 before falling 8-2 at the hands of Bonduel.

In the tournament’s 50th year, play will continue through Monday with the championship game set to be played at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Seven teams entered into this year’s double elimination bracket, including the defending champions, Team 906.

