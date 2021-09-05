Unsettled pattern takes hold

An upper-level trough digs in tomorrow dropping another front and cooler air. This will help trigger scattered showers during the afternoon, mainly in the north and east. The pattern will remain unsettled through the week with another trough moving through on Tuesday. It will bring widespread rain with lingering showers on Wednesday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy northwest winds gusting near 25mph

>Highs: Low to mid-60s north, upper 60s to 70 south

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Hghs: Around 70°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

