Tentative agreement reached with NMU faculty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Northern Michigan University, leadership of the NMU-AAUP faculty union and the administration at NMU have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. The agreement will now be fine-tuned and forwarded to the body of the union for ratification.

“As with all collective bargaining agreements, you never get exactly what you want, but I feel this tentative agreement provides the type of compensation necessary to attract and retain quality faculty at Northern Michigan University,” said NMU-AAUP President Dwight Brady. “Through this agreement, the administration, the Board of Trustees and the faculty union have secured the academic future for our current students and for those who have yet to enroll.”

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement,” said Fritz Erickson, president of NMU. “This contract provides both financial and academic support for our faculty and ultimately for our students.”

Details of the comprehensive contract, that also addresses topics such as benefits, personnel policies and academic administrative functions, will be forthcoming.

“This agreement obviously took longer than both sides would have preferred, but it does show the principles of collective bargaining and free speech are still alive and well at Northern Michigan University. Finally, I want to thank the members of our negotiating team as well as the administration’s team for all the hard work and extra hours they committed to this process,” said Brady.

