Hundreds participate in the 12th annual Marquette Marathon series

By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, rain did not stop nearly 1,000 runners from participating in the Marquette Marathon series.

Every Labor Day Weekend, hundreds of people from all over put on their running shoes for either the Marquette Marathon, Half Marathon, or the NMU Wildcat 5K. Over 450 people took part in the half marathon, which began at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee.

This is the 12th straight year the series has been held, with last year’s being virtual because of the pandemic.

“We just want a great experience and a great race,” said Race Director Kevin Thomsen. “We’re always trying to get as much support as possible out on the course. We just want everyone to have a good memory of this so they can come back the next year.”

All of the races ended outside of NMU’s Superior Dome. First, second, and third place winners of each race would receive trophies.

Proceeds from the registration fees will go towards NMU Athletics.

