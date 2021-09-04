Finlandia opens volleyball season with a win and a loss in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Emily Wilson had a strong collegiate debut as the Finlandia University volleyball team (1-1) split on Day 1 of the Ripon College Classic, Friday afternoon at Weiske Gymnasium. FinnU lost to Ripon (1-0) and beat Maranatha Baptist (0-1).

Ripon – L, 3-2 (25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7)

Ripon was in control throughout the first two sets. Down 2-0, Finlandia gritted its teeth and fought back. Freshman Kennedi Eldridge had back-to-back kills to force a fifth set. In the fifth, tied at 3-3, the Red Hawks scored six straight points to effectively end the match.

Eldridge had 13 kills and hit .333 and Wilson had 12 kills and 16 digs. Defensively, senior Taylor Talerico had 19 digs, sophomore Joslyn Perala had 17 digs and senior Briana Portice had 13 digs. Freshman Emma DeKiewiet had four service aces and three block assists.

Maranatha Baptist, 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-12)

The first two sets went back-and-forth between the Lions and Sabercats. In the third set, tied at 5-5, Wilson served up 14 straight points to put the game away

Wilson had 13 kills, three aces and hit .444 and DeKiewiet had eight kills and five solo blocks while hitting .636. The Lions hit .382 as a team, the second-best percentage in school history.

Freshman Anna Navarro had 32 assists while defensively, Talerico had 21 digs and Perala had 11 digs.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Sept. 4, taking on Northland and UW-LaCrosse. The matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and noon. CST, respectively.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.