Community members in Rock put on 78th annual Labor Day Weekend Parade

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1943, the Rock Lions Club would organize a Labor Day Weekend parade and celebration. For the second straight year, though, it was unable to hold both because of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and declining membership.

That is when the owner of Herb’s Bar & Grill, Rebecca Anderson, and others in town stepped in.

“Everybody stepped up in Perkins, McFarland, Brampton, and Rock,” said Anderson. “The whole community just stepped up immensely. I was extremely happy with all of them.”

The parade featured first responders, the Mid-Peninsula High School girls volleyball team, and a group of veterans. Pam Treganowan, who owns Perkins Store, says her favorite part was seeing everyone have fun.

“Rock is a very close-knit community,” she stated. “It’s really nice just to have everybody come together as a family, participate, and come out in the rain. It was fun.”

This was also Treganowan’s first time participating in the parade. She was thrilled to see so many people lend a hand to make sure the 78th parade happened.

“Whether you’re ten miles down the road, or 15 miles, or two miles, everybody just wants to help,” Treganowan said.

After Saturday’s procession, everyone gathered at Herb’s Bar, where there was live music, hot food, and games for kids. Despite having only a month to put the event together, Anderson was joyous witnessing the final result.

“It was much more than I expected,” she said. “If they can do this in 30 days, just imagine what we can put together in a whole year.”

All of the participants were proud to carry on the tradition. Anderson says the Rock Lions Club and the community will lead the parade and other Labor Day Weekend festivities next year.

