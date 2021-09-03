Water well maintenance work causing discolored water in Ishpeming, Negaunee

NEGAUNEE & ISHEPMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Some residents of Negaunee and Ishpeming may notice discolored water through next week.

The Negaunee/Ishpeming Water Authority (NIWA) is currently completing some well maintenance repair and rehabilitation work for a few of its water wells.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, residents may notice a slight color change in the water. NIWA said there is no safety issue and the water is potable.

Residents “should begin to see the water return back to normal and alleviate the color issue within the next week,” NIWA said.

Any questions or concerns should be called into NIWA at 906-486-8399.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and concern,” NIWA said.

