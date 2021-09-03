Advertisement

U.P. Steam and Gas Association returns to Escanaba

The U.P. Steam and Gas Show began Friday but continues through the weekend.
A 1913 Case 60-horse tractor.
A 1913 Case 60-horse tractor.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the tractors lining the roads at the fairgrounds for the U.P. Steam and Gas Show is a 1913 Case 60-horse steam tractor.

“It can run on straw, coal, wood. It needs a lot of grease,” said Bill Ricards, owner of the 1913 Case tractor.

Organizers say all exhibitor and flea market spaces are filled.

“Might be a little room for just for somebody wants to come camp but that’s going to be about it,” said Jim Yoder, president of the U.P. Steam and Gas Association.

All weekend there will be tractors on display, a tractor ride for kids, and people driving tractors through the fairgrounds.

“Four attraction engines plus the portable running for steam this year,” said Yoder.

Several people travel around the state, bringing their tractors to various shows.

“Had it at Paul Wilson’s in Skandia last Labor Day since we didn’t have an Escanaba show and two weeks ago, we ran it at the Buckley Steam show down by Traverse City,” said Ricards.

Saturday and Sunday the show is open form nine a.m. till five p.m. and on Monday from nine a.m. until three p.m.

“We’re doing breakfast Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning and the Butler Building. We’ve got sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, I think they’ve probably got some good ole biscuits and gravy,” said Yoder.

Entrance is $10 for a wristband for the weekend or $6 per day.

