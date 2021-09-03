Traffic rerouted at Sawyer International Airport due to nearby construction

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Before heading out for that holiday weekend flight, Sawyer International Airport recommends planning around nearby construction.

Superior Extrusion, Inc. is building an expansion plant next to the airport. Until construction is finished, a detour is in place for airport traffic.

“The airport entrance is relocating from 11th Street to 10th Street due to Superior Extrusion’s expansion,” said Megan Murray, assistant airport manager.

Murray says the reroute for passengers begins off of 5th Street. The parking lot is only accessible from the south entrance.

“When you take a ticket, it works just as the north side normal entry, and you will exit as normal,” Murray explained.

Signs are posted along the detour to help travelers navigate around the construction zone. According to the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), the roads will be back to normal when construction is completed on November 15.

“This is on the fast track, and the contractors are working to make sure that the delays are a minimum for the public,” said Jim Iwanicki, MCRC engineer manager.

Murray says the airport is working to make everyone’s trip to Sawyer International—and beyond—as smooth as possible.

“Traveling can be an extremely frustrating and stressful time,” she said. “It’s Sawyer administration’s ultimate goal to make sure that it isn’t a stressful time and that it is an enjoyable experience.”

The map below shows how to get to the airport terminal.

Map courtesy of Sawyer International Airport. (WLUC)

