Times of showers into the weekend
An upper-level trough will dig in with a few disturbances across the Great Lakes. Widespread showers will be the story to kick off Saturday morning through the afternoon. A cold front moves out on Sunday with the holiday looks good after. Then, another area of low pressure will move through on Tuesday with widespread rain.
Today: Cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the west
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Cloudy with widespread light showers
>Highs: Upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Mid 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Continued. 60s
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.