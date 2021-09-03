Advertisement

Times of showers into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
An upper-level trough will dig in with a few disturbances across the Great Lakes. Widespread showers will be the story to kick off Saturday morning through the afternoon. A cold front moves out on Sunday with the holiday looks good after. Then, another area of low pressure will move through on Tuesday with widespread rain.

Today: Cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the west

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread light showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Continued. 60s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

