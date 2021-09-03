Super One Foods helps UPAWS with fundraiser and wish lists

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shoppers in Negaunee and Marquette had a chance to help out the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and get a meal in return Friday.

Outside Super One Foods in Negaunee and Marquette the brat barn was open and selling brats and hotdogs as a fundraiser for the no-kill shelter. They were also handing out wish lists customers could help fill out while they shop.

“It’s an exciting time because we can get the community’s involvement getting different items that we need for the shelter so that we can continue to take care of the animals and meet their needs every single day,” said Bill Brutto, Executive Director of UPAWS.

UPAWS volunteers were also selling their Rescue Raffle tickets that will be drawn during the Strut Your Mutt event September 18. Volunteers were at both Super One locations until four Friday afternoon.

