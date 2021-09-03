Showers widespread into Saturday morning

Overnight light showers increase in coverage and intensity early Saturday as a frontal system pushes through the U.P. Steady rain episodes past midmorning can produce 1/4″ rainfall in some areas. Rain diminishes Saturday late afternoon as the front exits the region, but a series of systems flowing along the parent low pressure over Hudson Bay will produce showery episodes Sunday (with isolated thunderstorms possible) and Tuesday.

A persistent northwesterly flow of the Polar jet stream over the Upper Peninsula will result in an overall cool temperature trend for the next seven days.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers; steady rain episodes past midmorning can produce patchy fog and 1/4″ rainfall in some areas; then gradual clearing west beginning midday

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy midmorning with a chance of showers and then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then gradually clearing; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.