September is National Drug-Free Pain Management month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is drug-free pain management month, which raises awareness about the dangers of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

According to Dr. Peter Skellenger at the U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, patients can easily become dependent on pain medications.

He says the center uses surgical and multi-modal techniques to ease pain without the use of opioids.

“Some of the things we’re doing is using ultrasound guided nerve block techniques to block the pain at the nerve, and block that transmission from the nerve to the brain where you sense and feel pain,” says Dr. Skellenger.

Dr. Skellenger says a new tool will be offered to patients later this month, called the Iovera. It freezes the nerves before surgery, which stops the transmission of pain.

The Upper Peninsula Surgery Center mainly targets joint pain. Pain is treated in areas including the back, neck, and hips.

