Progress being made on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

The National Park Service says a number of trails and campgrounds are re-opening
A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest at Isle Royale National Park.
A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest at Isle Royale National Park.(Isle Royale NPS)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Park Service says the Horne Fire on the island’s east side has grown to 429 acres and is now 45% contained. With the progress, NPS is re-opening a number of trails and campgrounds that have been closed due to the fire.

The following areas of the park are re-opened:

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and Tobin Harbor Trail

Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

Stoll Memorial Trail and Scoville Point

The following park locations remain closed:

Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

Hidden Lake Dock

Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas as directed by fire personnel

