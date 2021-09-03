Progress being made on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire
The National Park Service says a number of trails and campgrounds are re-opening
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Park Service says the Horne Fire on the island’s east side has grown to 429 acres and is now 45% contained. With the progress, NPS is re-opening a number of trails and campgrounds that have been closed due to the fire.
The following areas of the park are re-opened:
Lane Cove Trail and Campground
Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and Tobin Harbor Trail
Duncan Bay Campground and Dock
Stoll Memorial Trail and Scoville Point
The following park locations remain closed:
Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction
Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail
Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock
Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)
Hidden Lake Dock
Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise
Merritt Lane Campground and Dock
Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use
Other areas as directed by fire personnel
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.