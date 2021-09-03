Ottawa National Forest fire personnel quickly put out Sylvania Wilderness fire

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ottawa National Forest fire fighting personnel quickly put out a fire on an island within Deer Island Lake on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa National Forest, fire personnel canoed into the location of the Deer Fire, on the largest island within Deer Island Lake, in the Sylvania Wilderness on Sept. 2.

The fire was right on shore and smoldering in needle cast on the forest floor.

It was stopped at less than 1/4 of an acre, utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques.

“In the Sylvania Wilderness fires are only allowed in designated fire rings and must be completely extinguished before leaving, this is written on the back of the wilderness permit,” the Ottawa National Forest said in a Facebook post. “One careless moment with a fire can take personnel hours to respond. Please help prevent unwanted wildfires by following the rules written for the area.”

Fire location at Deer Island Lake in the Ottawa National Forest's Sylvania Wilderness. (Google/WLUC)

