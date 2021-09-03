Advertisement

Ottawa National Forest fire personnel quickly put out Sylvania Wilderness fire

It was stopped at less than 1/4 of an acre, utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques.
The aftermath of a 1/4-acre fire on an island in Deer Island Lake in the Ottawa National...
The aftermath of a 1/4-acre fire on an island in Deer Island Lake in the Ottawa National Forest's Sylvania Wilderness in Watersmeet Township.(Ottawa National Forest)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ottawa National Forest fire fighting personnel quickly put out a fire on an island within Deer Island Lake on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa National Forest, fire personnel canoed into the location of the Deer Fire, on the largest island within Deer Island Lake, in the Sylvania Wilderness on Sept. 2.

The fire was right on shore and smoldering in needle cast on the forest floor.

It was stopped at less than 1/4 of an acre, utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques.

“In the Sylvania Wilderness fires are only allowed in designated fire rings and must be completely extinguished before leaving, this is written on the back of the wilderness permit,” the Ottawa National Forest said in a Facebook post. “One careless moment with a fire can take personnel hours to respond. Please help prevent unwanted wildfires by following the rules written for the area.”

Learn more about the Ottawa National Forest on its website and Facebook page.

Fire location at Deer Island Lake in the Ottawa National Forest's Sylvania Wilderness.
Fire location at Deer Island Lake in the Ottawa National Forest's Sylvania Wilderness.(Google/WLUC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.
Minnesota man dies following industrial crane incident in Iron County, Mich.
Jesse James Brown mugshot.
Forsyth Township man arrested for child sexually abusive activity charges
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UPHS CEO: Surge of unvaccinated coronavirus patients was ‘largely preventable’
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UP Health System - Marquette pediatric cardiologist says masks and vaccines will protect kids in school

Latest News

September is National Drug-Free Pain Management awareness month
September is National Drug-Free Pain Management month
FILE. Water faucet.
Water well maintenance work causing discolored water in Ishpeming, Negaunee
People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. ...
‘We were all stunned and horrified.’ Sen. Debbie Stabenow reflects on 9/11 20th anniversary
A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest at Isle Royale National Park.
Progress being made on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire