Ontonagon kicks of labor day weekend

Fun in the village of Ontonagon
Dishin' up dogs at the Ontonagon marina Friday.
(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon kicked off its 65th Annual Labor Day Festival on Friday with a free community picnic in the marina.

The food was provided by the Village of Ontonagon and Aspirus.

Saturday, bands will be playing music in the museum parking lot in Ontonagon from noon to 6 p.m.

Finally, the highly anticipated Labor Day parade begins Sunday at 2 p.m.

This year, the parade marshal is TV6′s own Steve Asplund.

One event organizer says she looks forward to seeing the village come to life this weekend.

“When you stand at the end of the street and look up that mile up the street and it’s packed with people,” said Tanya Weisinger, Ontonagon Labor Day Festival Committee member. “That is amazing to see. Just the community enjoying our town and seeing what we have to offer.”

For a comprehensive schedule of events, check out the Ontonagon Labor Day Festival Facebook page.

