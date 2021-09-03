NMU Women’s Soccer opens season with shutout over Saint Cloud State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team opened the regular season with a bang, taking a 3-0 decision over the visiting Huskies of St. Cloud State University.

It is the largest margin of victory in a regular-season opener for the Wildcats since the 2016 season and the largest over an NCAA Division II team in an opener since 2007.

WASTING NO TIME

Brooke Pietila scored the first goal on the NMU Soccer Field since 2019 with a strike in the third minute of the match.

A scramble for the ball in the box led to it finding the foot of the sophomore midfielder. She kicked it into the net for the first regular-season Wildcat score.

ANOTHER ONE

The second goal came from the foot of Ashley Koch assisted by Alexa DeKam.

St. Cloud’s goalie slipped in her defense of the play allowing Koch to kick the score in. The goal was the first for the freshman Koch in an NMU jersey.

ONE FOR THE ROAD

Caroline Halonen scored the final goal of the contest for the Wildcats. She put the ball in the net in the 90th minute on an assist from Pietila.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats dominated on the offensive side. NMU outshot the Huskies 22-6 overall. In shots on goal, the Wildcats came out on top by double with a margin of 10-5.

Caroline Halonen took a match-high five shots while Rachael Erste led the team in shots on goal with two.

A total of nine NMU student-athletes took shots on goal for the Wildcats.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps saved all five balls that came her way. The keeper was in goal for all 90 minutes and collected the shutout and the win.

WILDCAT TALK

Forward Ashley Koch on her first score: “It was unreal to get my first college goal. The pass came from Lexi (Alexa DeKam) and I could not have scored without her.”

Midfielder Brooke Pietila on the victory: “I feel good with our first game on the natural field after playing indoor last season. It feels good to be out here and it was a great team win.”

UP NEXT

NMU takes on Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday in Marquette. The match is set for a 1 p.m. start at the NMU Soccer Field.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.