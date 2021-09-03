NMU Men’s Soccer draws at Judson

ELGIN, Illi. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (0-0) started the fall 2021 season how they ended their last season: a two overtime battle. The team ended the match with a 1-1 tie with Judson University (Ill.).

DEFENSIVE BATTLE

Neither team was able to register a goal in the first half of action.

Both the Wildcats and Eagles registered five shots in the opening 45 minutes of play.

GOALS ON THE BOARD

NMU was the first team to score when Keegan Schmidt found the back of the net for an unassisted goal in the 54th minute.

A little over 10 minutes later the Judson team evened the match at 1-1.

OVERTIME

Despite two overtime periods, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Wildcats and Eagles were almost even in corner kicks (7-6 in favor of Judson) and saves (7-4 in favor of NMU). The home-standing Eagles took home the advantage in total shots 20-14.

STAT LEADERS

Ryan Palmbaum led the team in shots with four. Schmidt notched a match-high three shots on goal for the Wildcats.

Logan Lazar and Casey Miller each had one shot on goal.

Schmidt notched three shots while Kaffie Kurz and Lazar each had two. Miller, Peyton Nichols, and Alex Scott added one shot each to the NMU effort.

Jonas Vorbau got his first start in the net since 2019 and registered seven saves in 110 minutes of action. The seven saves mark a career-high for the keeper.

WILDCAT TALK

“I thought we started the match in good spirit and worked hard defensively against a more experienced Judson squad,” said head coach David Poggi. “The first half of the match was evenly played in both halves of the pitch.”

“In the second half, neither side could find the winner,” added Poggi. “Both teams had good chances to win the match but good defending and goalkeeping kept that from happening. “Also, both squads lacked the finishing touch in front of goal.”

“I think a tie on the road is a good result for us. The boys gave everything they had and I’m proud of the way they battled in extra time, " concluded the head coach.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to Marquette to host their first home match of the season on Sunday. Quincy University and NMU are set to face off at 2 p.m. at the NMU Soccer Field.

