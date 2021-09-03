Advertisement

MSP talks about back to school safety

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s back to school season in Upper Michigan and that means school buses are on the roads and kids are waiting at bus stops. Lt. Mark Giannunzio, with the MSP Negaunee Post, wants to remind drivers to be aware on the roads and stop for the flashing red lights.

He also explained that the MSP commercial vehicle enforcement division performs mandatory school bus safety inspections.  These inspections ensure all busses are in proper working order prior to school starting. 

