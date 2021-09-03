Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer blanks UMD

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team found the back of the net four times in the first 25 minutes to cruise to a commanding 4-0 victory over Minnesota Duluth Thursday (Sept. 2) to begin the 2021 season. Grace Shaw and Jesse Jacobusse each scored twice for the Huskies, picking up right where they left off from the spring season and each tallying their 18th and 19th career goals.

The Huskies’ hot start gave them a comfortable lead early. “That’s something we’ve been talking a lot about, is coming out ready to go,” said head coach Turk Ozturk. “We didn’t do that well enough in the spring season. That is something we’ve planned for and our team executed it perfectly today.”

Coach Ozturk also credited the quick start to allow them to manage minutes and give players some rest. The Huskies were able to get 24 players into the game and each goalkeeper played one half.

Jacobusse tallied the Huskies’ first goal of the season just three minutes into the contest off a feed from freshman Mary Storm. Less than five minutes later, Shaw found the back of the net.

Shaw would score again at the 13th-minute to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead. Jacobusse would later add her second goal of the night off an assist from Stephanie Yeager.

Jacobusse and Shaw tried six and four shots, respectively. Jacobusse led the way with four shots on goal.

Shaw credited the Huskies for an all-around team effort. “We had a lot of good offense going. In the midfield defensively, we were able to shut down their team and we were able to push it up to our offense and put them in the back of the net.”

The Huskies were able to control the field effectively most of the night, outshooting the Bulldogs 13-4 in the first half and 10-5 in the second half.

Tech will be right back at Kearly Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 4) at 11 a.m. for a matchup with St. Cloud State. SCSU fell 3-0 at Northern Michigan Thursday in its season opener.

