Michigan State Police to hold UP-wide recruiting event next week

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police will be hosting a U.P. wide recruiting event next week.

On Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day, every post in the Upper Peninsula will be participating in this event, including the Manistique Outpost.

Sergeants will be on site to answer questions and hand out information regarding the process to become a part of the Michigan State Police.

Weather permitting, the event will be held outside of each post in the parking area. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the post lobbies will be open.

Anyone interested in beginning a career with the MSP is encouraged to stop by during this event to learn more on the process and requirements.

“We are in need of highly qualified applicants to fill the ranks of the Michigan State Police. Every post throughout the U.P. has openings for troopers and motor carrier officers,” the MSP said in a release. “Now is an excellent time to apply as we have multiple recruit schools upcoming.”

