Mercy EMS in Calumet to receive $182K in federal funding

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced that Mercy EMS in Calumet will receive $182,133 in federal funding to improve operations and safety.

This funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

“Mercy EMS in Calumet, Michigan will be purchasing seven new cardiac monitors that will replace those that are 20-30 years old,” said Patrick Boberg, Chief Executive Officer and Paramedic, Mercy EMS. “This will be a huge boost for community members that rely on their services and it wouldn’t be able to happen without this grant.”

“It is critical that first responders have up-to-date equipment to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “These grants will ensure that first responders at Mercy EMS in Calumet have the resources necessary to protect everyone in their community.”

“Our first responders put their lives on the line to protect our families and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

