Mackinac Bridge closing for parts of Labor Day for bridge walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Anyone hoping to drive over the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day won’t be able to for part of the day.

The return of the Mackinac Bridge Walk will close the bridge to vehicles from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.

“When that bridge shuts down it is a hard shut down,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police Negaunee Post. “So at 6:30 (a.m.) those gates are closed. We aren’t letting anyone over the bridge.”

Michigan State Police says it will be sending several hundred troopers to the bridge. MSP says safety will be the top priority with 25,000 people walking the bridge in past years.

“Almost every resource that we have available to us is going to be deployed to that bridge,” said Giannunzio. “When we talk aviation unit, K-9 unit and it’s all in the matter of public safety.”

At least six troopers from MSP’s Negaunee Post will be at the bridge. To help make sure traffic incidents like road rage don’t happen this year.

“Stay away as much as you possibly can from that…anywhere within 10 miles of that bridge,” said Giannunzio. “That would be my suggestion for the motoring pubic.”

If you’re crossing the bridge, or traveling locally this weekend, MSP reminds you to drive safely and patiently.

Nick Friend, TV6 News.

