Library card sign-up month comes with added incentives

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A library card gives you access to thousands of books, and now discounted treats. During the library card sign-up month in September, the Dickinson County Library is partnering with Moose Jackson Café in Iron Mountain to sweeten the deal.

“Anyone who sign-ups for a card, and then uses the card to check-out items, or anybody who has a current card and checks out items during the entire month of September will get entered into our drawing for a free gift card from Moose Jackson,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local Historian and Programming Coordinator.

The library and the café are right across the street from each other, and staff say the partnership will encourage more card sign-ups, and promote the café. Card holders can also go directly to the Moose Jackson Café for more discounts.

“All anyone has to do is show their library card, and we offer a ten percent discount off their order,” said Eden Caudell, Moose Jackson Café Owner.

The library says getting a card is easy.

“If you are a resident of Dickinson County, there is not a cost to it,” Cummings said. “All you have to do is bring in a photo ID and proof of your residency, and we can sign you up for a card in just a few minutes.”

If you don’t live in Dickinson County, you can still get a card for $17.50 for six months, or $35 for the year. The café says the partnership is mutually beneficial.

“Bringing more people into our downtown, that alone benefits not just myself, but other businesses. It might possibly bring us in a new customer,” Caudell said.

The program is offered at any of the three library branches throughout September.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.