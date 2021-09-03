Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township Police issued a Notice of Enforcement on Thursday that Horseshoe Lake Campground is closed and campers need to vacate.

In the notice, it says that Marquette District Court found the campground to be unlicensed and prohibited all camping on the property on August 26.

On August 31, Forsyth Township issued a notice, because the campground was not closed, and said that campers had 24 hours to remove themselves and all camping equipment off the property.

According to the Township, more than 24 hours have passed and they are advising all campers to leave the property immediately.

TV6 & FOX UP reached out for further information, but none was available at this time.

