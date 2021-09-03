Clouding U.P. overnight with a chance of showers Friday
Chance of mainly light showers west early Friday then spreading eastward into the evening.
Departing high pressure makes way to increasing cloudiness and rain showers in the Upper Peninsula overnight and into Friday. The high does not leave without a lasting impression however, as its leftover dry airmass keeps rainfall intensity mainly on the light side for Friday.
Showers increase in coverage and intensity late Friday to early Saturday as a frontal system pushes through the U.P. Rain diminishes Saturday late afternoon as the front exits the region, but a series of systems flowing along the parent low pressure over Hudson Bay will produce showery episodes Sunday and Tuesday.
A persistent northwesterly flow of the Polar jet stream over the Upper Peninsula will result in an overall cool temperature trend for the next seven days.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers west early, then becoming widespread with light-to-moderate showers in the evening; mild
>Highs: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance scattered showers, then gradual clearing west in the afternoon; cooler
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy midday with a chance of showers; breezy
>Highs: 60s
Monday, Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers east early, then gradually clearing; breezy
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70
