Clouding U.P. overnight with a chance of showers Friday

Departing high pressure makes way to increasing cloudiness and rain showers in the Upper Peninsula overnight and into Friday. The high does not leave without a lasting impression however, as its leftover dry airmass keeps rainfall intensity mainly on the light side for Friday.

Showers increase in coverage and intensity late Friday to early Saturday as a frontal system pushes through the U.P. Rain diminishes Saturday late afternoon as the front exits the region, but a series of systems flowing along the parent low pressure over Hudson Bay will produce showery episodes Sunday and Tuesday.

A persistent northwesterly flow of the Polar jet stream over the Upper Peninsula will result in an overall cool temperature trend for the next seven days.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers west early, then becoming widespread with light-to-moderate showers in the evening; mild

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance scattered showers, then gradual clearing west in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy midday with a chance of showers; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers east early, then gradually clearing; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

