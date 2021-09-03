Advertisement

CLK overcomes enrollment decrease

Parents have had many choices in the last year about how to continue their children’s educations.
CLK Schools.
CLK Schools.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Laurium Keweenaw (CLK) Schools is now seeing the results of last year’s COVID-related academic difficulties.

To put things into perspective, CLK Schools Superintendent Chris Davidson says it’s best to compare enrollment numbers for this year to the pre-pandemic school year.

“Going back to 2019/2020, yeah, we’re down,” said Davidson. “We’re anticipating to be down about 100 [or] 102 students going into the school year.”

Student enrollment is important to public schools because it affects their per-pupil funding.

Administrators were faced with tough decisions regarding pandemic policy for the last school year. Additionally, a new public charter school is opening this year. With these two factors combined, some parents began to consider all of their options for their children’s educations.

“It’s hard. Obviously. You have to make some adjustments,” said Davidson. “But, I think we’ve always been a district [that] we want to provide choice to families.”

Davidson says that despite an overall decrease in student enrollment, CLK schools have been able to make things work.

Firstly, by an increase in per-pupil funding by the state that went into effect. Secondly, the district offered retirement incentives to those who were already close to retiring.

It also was able to offer additional benefits to new hires that were needed to fill important positions that opened up as well.

“We would’ve been fine either way. I think what that allowed us to do is just stay competitive in the current climate and environment, as far as wages and salaries,” said Davidson. “Nobody had to suffer just because our enrollment dropped.”

CLK Schools resumes classes on Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County
Jesse James Brown mugshot.
Forsyth Township man arrested for child sexually abusive activity charges
FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.
Minnesota man dies following industrial crane incident in Iron County, Mich.

Latest News

Union members gather in Jamrich Hall on Thursday afternoon.
NMU faculty union discusses possibility of going on strike
Standardized testing in schools
Michigan school testing scores fall behind pre-pandemic levels
Fire department funding graphic.
Stanton Township Volunteer Fire Department to receive $24K federal grant
Michigan Department of Natural Resources centennial logo on blurred trees background.
Developers seek land agreement modification for solar project in Marquette County