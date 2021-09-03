Blood drive held in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood is needed across the U.P. On Friday, Guardian flight and AirMedCare Network coordinated a blood drive in Delta County.

The drive was held at U.P. Propane in Escanaba. U.P. Health Systems Regional Blood Center came to collect the blood donations. All blood collected Friday will go to help others in the U.P.

“Really want to do everything to support the patients here in the U.P. and that’s exactly one thing that we can do by doing these blood drives,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, membership manager for AirMedCare Network and Guardian Flight.

The next blood drive will be at the Guardian Flight hangar behind OSF St. Francis Hospital in October.

