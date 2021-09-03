Advertisement

32nd Annual Labor Day Parade to return to Ishpeming

After going virtual in 2020, organizers are excited to bring the event back to the community in person.
UA Local #111 marches in the 2019 Labor Day Parade.
UA Local #111 marches in the 2019 Labor Day Parade.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A yearly Labor Day event returns to Ishpeming this holiday weekend after going virtual in 2020.

The 32nd Annual Labor Day Parade will take place on Monday, September 6. The parade will be followed by a picnic, featuring food, drinks, music, and speakers.

The event is co-hosted by the Marquette Alger Community Labor Council and the Regional Labor Federation. Upper Peninsula Labor Federation President Mike Thibault says the festivities give working families an opportunity to celebrate their contributions to the community.

“Some of us don’t get a chance to be around each other because we work in different job situations,” said Thibault. “This is a coming together of all working folks. We have to recognize each other and what we do all year long.”

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Bancroft Mining Heritage Pavilion. The picnic will start afterward at noon and end at 4:00 p.m.

