Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.

Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.(15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee told officers there was “maybe an ounce” of marijuana on her farm, but it turns out she had downplayed the amount just a bit.

According to the 15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee, investigators recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana and 40 plants from the property.

Authorities said they searched a residence nearby and recovered more growing and processed marijuana.

Investigators recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana and 40 plants from the property.(15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee)

The woman, who is referred to as Ms. Brewington on social media, was arrested as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office closed out a monthlong investigation.

The 15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee posted her mugshot on Facebook and added smiley faces over the gesture she made.

The internet has mixed reactions to the mugshot, some saying she has no respect for authorities while others are calling her a hero.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol Eradication Task Force assisted with the search.

The drug task force said all drug cases will be presented to the Jackson County Grand Jury.

