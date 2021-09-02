Advertisement

UW-Concordia Men’s Soccer too much for Finlandia

Two goals in five minutes propel Falcons
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (0-1) lost 4-1 to Concordia Wisconsin (1-0), Wednesday afternoon at McAfee Field.

At the 5:33 mark, junior Brendan Christian saw his shot just go over the top of the goal.  Less than a minute later, sophomore Sam Biro had a shot on target blocked.

After 25 minutes, Concordia broke through with two goal in five minutes.  Freshman Mohamed Koroma got the Lions on the board with a penalty kick with 14:55 left.

Finlandia had four shots with one on goal, one corner kick and was called for 12 fouls.  Freshman Hunter Ross had a strong debut with three saves in 24:38.

Concordia had 23 shots with 13 on goal, nine corner kicks and was called for 11 fouls.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Sept. 4 taking on Crown.  The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

