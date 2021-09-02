Advertisement

Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center holds first ever golf outing

UMBTC golf outing
UMBTC golf outing(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center held its first ever golf outing at Greywalls in Marquette on Thursday.

The outing raised money for the center, which provides brain tumor research in collaboration with NMU and UPHS-Marquette.

Seven teams participated in the 18-hole event. Lunch was provided for each golfer, along with a silent raffle that was available all day.

The Brain Tumor Center Director, Robert Winn, says the outing will be a new yearly event.

“Today we’re excited for this inaugural event,” says Winn. “We wanted to bring some community awareness and I think we’re doing that. I think it’s great to be able to expand our knowledge of the brain tumor center throughout the community.”

Dinner was served for the golfers after the tournament at the Marquette Golf Clubhouse.

