Tigers rally to drop Oakland

Cabrera hits home run #502
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics. Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered and drove in two runs apiece for Detroit, which had lost 12 straight at home to Oakland. Joe Jimenez (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief for the win, and Gregory Soto earned his 17th save. Matt Olson drove in three runs for the A’s, who had won three straight.

