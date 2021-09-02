Stanton Township Volunteer Fire Department to receive $24K federal grant

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Thursday announced that the Stanton Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive $24,642 in federal funding for fire prevention and safety.

These federal funds come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant (FP&S) Program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“First responders are on the frontlines to respond when emergencies strike. Ensuring that they are protected in the line of duty is vital,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I’m pleased to announce these grants, which will help improve public safety and better ensure departments in Michigan have the resources to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Fire Prevention and Safety Grants.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

