Advertisement

Special board meeting sparks mask mandate debate

Norway-Vulcan Area School Board met to discuss possible COVID-19 precautions
Board members and the public held meaningful discussions about COVID-19 precautions at...
Board members and the public held meaningful discussions about COVID-19 precautions at tonight's meeting.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight Norway-Vulcan Area Schools hosted a special board meeting about COVID-19. The board discussed COVID-19 in Dickinson County, and if the school district should implement a mask mandate. Two board members supported a mandate, and filed a motion to vote.

However, majority of the board said they do not support a school mask mandate at this time, and voted 5-2 against masks. The board says it wants more advice from the health department, and collaboration with local government. Administrators say the number one priority is keeping students in-person.

More than 20 people attended the meeting as parents wanted their voices heard that they are against a mask mandate.

The board tabled the discussion to next week, where they will hold a committee meeting from 5 to 7 in the evening on Wednesday, September 8, followed by the business meeting at 7. The community is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County

Latest News

Munising Schools sign.
Masks required for students and staff in Munising Schools
Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market having a great as summer winds down
School gives health update after first week of classes
NMU gives health update after first week of classes
MDOT and Marquette County Sheriff urge drivers to be safe during Labor Day Weekend
U.P. drivers urged to travel carefully during Labor Day Weekend