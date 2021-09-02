Special board meeting sparks mask mandate debate

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight Norway-Vulcan Area Schools hosted a special board meeting about COVID-19. The board discussed COVID-19 in Dickinson County, and if the school district should implement a mask mandate. Two board members supported a mandate, and filed a motion to vote.

However, majority of the board said they do not support a school mask mandate at this time, and voted 5-2 against masks. The board says it wants more advice from the health department, and collaboration with local government. Administrators say the number one priority is keeping students in-person.

More than 20 people attended the meeting as parents wanted their voices heard that they are against a mask mandate.

The board tabled the discussion to next week, where they will hold a committee meeting from 5 to 7 in the evening on Wednesday, September 8, followed by the business meeting at 7. The community is welcome to attend.

