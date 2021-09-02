‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

Advertisement

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

