Residents urged to check smoke detector batteries and placement

Smoke alarm batteries should be tested monthly to ensure they are working properly.
A First Alert smoke detector.
A First Alert smoke detector.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department is urging residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly.

Batteries in newer smoke alarms can last up to ten years. However, the batteries should be tested each month to ensure they are working properly.

Township Fire Captain and Inspector Mike Gregorich also recommends installing smoke detectors in the best location in your home.

“We find sometimes smoke alarms will not work because the batteries have been taken out of set in the wrong place,” Gregorich said. “If the smoke alarm is not located in the right spot—like it’s in the kitchen or something—somebody might pull the battery when they’re cooking because it can make false alarms, so placement of smoke alarms is very important as well.”

According to Gregorich, a smoke detector should be placed on each floor of your home. He says each bedroom should have one, and one should be installed outside every sleeping area. Gregorich says special smoke alarms are also available for those with special needs.

If you have questions about your smoke alarms, contact your local fire department.

