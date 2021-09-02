Advertisement

Monarch butterflies begin migrating to Mexico, stop in Delta County

You can try to view the butterflies on Peninsula Point.
The lighthouse on Peninsula Point.
The lighthouse on Peninsula Point.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Monarch butterflies are traveling through Delta County on their way to Mexico. As summer comes to an end, the nights become colder and the days get shorter

“Those are signals to the monarch butterfly that it is time to start flying south,” said Susan Jamison, a volunteer for the Monarch Butterfly Project.

Each year, monarch butterflies travel from Canada to Mexico, stopping on the Stonington Peninsula in Delta County.

“They will roost in the cedar trees; those trees offer them protection. They’ll roost at night and they will clump together to stay warm,” said Jamison.

While on the Stonington Peninsula, volunteers tag the butterflies so they can be tracked in Mexico. So far this year volunteers have tagged 50 butterflies.

The tagging information is sent to the tagging center at the University of Kansas. If a butterfly is found in Mexico, the university sends a certificate to the butterfly’s original tagged location.

“Over the last 25 years we’ve had over 20 certificates that we’ve received of monarchs that have been tagged here in Stonington,” said Jamison.

In the spring, the monarchs will begin traveling north but those aren’t the same butterflies that flew south.

“We may have the 3rd or 4th generation of monarchs that have left here at this time of the year coming back in the middle of May,” said Jamison.

One group of butterflies stopped on the Stonington Peninsula earlier this week. Volunteers say there should be a few more groups in the upcoming weeks. You can try to view the butterflies on Peninsula Point in Bay de Noc Township.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Jesse James Brown mugshot.
Forsyth Township man arrested for child sexually abusive activity charges

Latest News

These two mountain bicyclists were headed to check out the East Bluffs bike park in Copper...
Copper Harbor Trails Fest happening this weekend
UPHS CEO Gar Atchison & TV6's Andrew LaCombe
UPHS CEO: Latest wave of coronavirus hospitalizations 'largely preventable'
The park offers lake access, and several outdoor activities
Iron County campground closes after Labor Day for the year
Seniors at the Marquette Regional History Center
Chocolay Township seniors tour Marquette Regional History Center