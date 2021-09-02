Monarch butterflies begin migrating to Mexico, stop in Delta County

BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Monarch butterflies are traveling through Delta County on their way to Mexico. As summer comes to an end, the nights become colder and the days get shorter

“Those are signals to the monarch butterfly that it is time to start flying south,” said Susan Jamison, a volunteer for the Monarch Butterfly Project.

Each year, monarch butterflies travel from Canada to Mexico, stopping on the Stonington Peninsula in Delta County.

“They will roost in the cedar trees; those trees offer them protection. They’ll roost at night and they will clump together to stay warm,” said Jamison.

While on the Stonington Peninsula, volunteers tag the butterflies so they can be tracked in Mexico. So far this year volunteers have tagged 50 butterflies.

The tagging information is sent to the tagging center at the University of Kansas. If a butterfly is found in Mexico, the university sends a certificate to the butterfly’s original tagged location.

“Over the last 25 years we’ve had over 20 certificates that we’ve received of monarchs that have been tagged here in Stonington,” said Jamison.

In the spring, the monarchs will begin traveling north but those aren’t the same butterflies that flew south.

“We may have the 3rd or 4th generation of monarchs that have left here at this time of the year coming back in the middle of May,” said Jamison.

One group of butterflies stopped on the Stonington Peninsula earlier this week. Volunteers say there should be a few more groups in the upcoming weeks. You can try to view the butterflies on Peninsula Point in Bay de Noc Township.

